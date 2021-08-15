Content provider Redbox has signed an agreement with aggregator and distributor DMR that includes the launch of a new free streaming channel RetroCrush.

The channel features a selection of classic anime TV series and movies, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight Eye, and Demon City Shinjuku. The channel joins the Redbox Free Live TV service, which has more than 100 free streaming channels that can be easily accessed via the Redbox app available on Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS and Android.

Redbox also features a free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service with thousands of titles available. New titles coming from DMR include Street Fighter: The Animated Series, Great Teacher Onizuka, Flame of Recca, and Astro Boy.

Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand, said: “Redbox is known for offering the very best selection of content for our customers, and this deal with DMR further enhances our free streaming services. Anime is one of the most sought-after categories, and we’re thrilled to provide our viewers with a deep dive into this hot genre.”

Added John Stack, director, digital distribution and content strategy, DMR: “Our aim with RetroCrush is to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. As one of the most recognisable brands in entertainment, we’re pleased to partner with Redbox and offer an exciting programming line-up of classic anime to their millions of customers.”