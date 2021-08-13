Having rolled out in February 2021, and subsequentially taken up by ten major European operators, SPI International’s FilmBox+ streaming service has now broken through the one million customer barrier worldwide.
Operating with the strapline of the Home of Good Movies, FilmBox+ aims to combine a lean back viewing experience with the ease and flexibility of the on-demand option. The latest The latest enhancements include a facelift on the original version, incorporating what are said to be sleek design elements and intuitive features that aim to boost user experience across all available screens and devices.
The service offers hundreds of hours of curated premium on-demand titles and 10 channels that cover a wide array of content including Hollywood blockbusters with world-famous stars and programming that caters to more niche tastes such as adrenaline sports, fashion, gaming and more.
It merges linear and on-demand experience and works on multiple screens and platforms natively and is designed to integrate easily into operator set-top-boxes and offers and supports various on-demand business models such as subscription (SVOD), advertisement (AVOD) and transactional (TVOD/pay-per-view). VOD content and live channels are offered in 12 languages and localisation options including English, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Romanian, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Serbian, Macedonian, Albanian, Croatian and Turkish. Russian and Korean are to be introduced soon.
Users can subscribe to the service directly or via partner platforms and devices. Going forward, SPI is committed to achieving full integration of the FilmBox+ service with the platforms of their over 700 operator partners around the globe.
“The service currently boasts a catalogue of over 5.000 titles ranging from movies to lifestyle content, offering around 8.000 hours of riveting programming,” commented Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer at SPI International. “We are working around the clock to acquire new, premium content spanning all genres from major global distributors, including local titles for different territories to add to our FilmBox+ streaming service.”
