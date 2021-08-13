Leading global sports streaming platform DAZN has added to its growing suite of European football with the rights to broadcast the forthcoming Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) live in over 120 countries and territories worldwide.
The tournament features four of the most successful European and American club teams in the history of women’s football and includes many players that have won medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics.
NWSL powerhouse Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament and face off on 18 August in an all-American clash against the Houston Dash at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Meanwhile that same day, the new queens of Europe, FC Barcelona – winners of the 2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League – take on the most successful women’s club team in history and reigning WICC champ, the star-studded French giant Olympique Lyonnais.
This will set up an Europe vs. USA final on 21 August with the winners of the first two matches battling it out for championship glory and to be named World’s Best Club.
All four matches available both live and on demand on DAZN in markets across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. and DAZN’s new women’s football YouTube channel. Coverage will be available live and on demand with English language commentary as well as French and Spanish commentary for those respective matchups.
“We are thrilled to have secured the rights to the Women’s International Champions Cup, which features two of the best teams from the National Women’s Soccer League going up against two fierce rivals from the UEFA Women’s Champions League,” said James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group. “At DAZN, we are deeply committed to growing women’s football and women’s sport overall by bringing more visibility to elite competitions, such as the WICC, than ever before; that’s why making next week’s tournament available on DAZN as well as on YouTube for free was a no-brainer, to reach even more existing and new fans alike with what’s sure to be two epic days of action.”
