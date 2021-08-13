Live video streaming and remote production solutions provider LiveU is claiming that its flexibility and reliability saw over 1,300 units transmit 19,000 live sessions during events at the Tokyo Olympic Games to 50 countries, and 50,000 hours of continuous live broadcasts.
The company says that it saw a 400% increase in LiveU deployment compared with Rio 2016, reflecting what it said was the growing trust and reliance on LiveU solutions for high-quality, reliable and cost-effective live broadcasts, replacing traditional satellite and fibre methods for main event coverage as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes.
In action for the first time at a major international sporting event was LiveU's LU800 native 5G production-grade solution, using NTT DOCOMO's 5G network, with its multi-camera capabilities providing coverage from multiple angles. Another first was the adoption of the LiveU Matrix IP cloud video management solution for distribution of live feeds to stations over the public internet. LiveU ran more than 30 channels of distribution to almost 100 stations across the world in the Matrix platform that were all dedicated to the Games.
"With no live audiences, it was even more important for broadcasters to capture the amazing achievements of the athletes and atmosphere around the Games,” said LiveU VP marketing Ronen Artman. “Camera crews got closer to the action than ever with LiveU units used at every venue – inside the stadiums, outside on the tracks, and on water."
