Even though it gained a rebound as theme parks and other business lines were able to reopen as Covid restrictions loosened, The Walt Disney company has seen massive growth in its streaming business even when compared with the surge it saw at the same period in 2020 driven by stay-at-home orders.
For its third quarter ended 3 July 2021, The Walt Disney company recorded a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter and expects this figure to grow higher as a host of new content lands on the platforms to the platforms.
Overall, for Q3 the company grew revenue 45% compared with the same quarter of 2020 to $17.022 billion, with net income rebounding from the $4.7 billion loss in Q3 2020 to a profit of 9223 million.
Looking at key segments, the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution division saw revenues grow 18% on annual basis to $12.681billion with contribution of $6.956 billion from linear networks, up 16% compared with ethe same period of 2020, and $4.256 billion from direct-to-consumer (+57%).
In the latter, all the three product lines showed strong growth in customers. The Disney+ juggernaut regained momentum after a relativley slow Q2 and ended Q3 with 116 million subscribers, adding 58.5 million subs since the end of Q3 2020 while ESPN+ subs grew 75% year-on-year to 14.9 million. Total Hulu subs were up 21% on an annual basis to 42.8 million.
However, the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.62 in Q3 2020 to $4.16 in Q3 2021 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared with the prior-year quarter, partially offset by a lower mix of wholesale subscribers and increases in retail pricing. ESPN+ ARPU increased from $4.18 to $4.47 due to an increase in retail pricing and higher per-subscriber advertising revenue, while the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu SVOD Only service increased from $11.39 to $13.15. Hulu Live TV + SVOD service increased from $68.11 to $84.09 due to increases in retail pricing, per-subscriber advertising revenue and per-subscriber premium and feature add-on revenue.
“We ended the third quarter in a strong position, and are pleased with the Company’s trajectory as we grow our businesses amidst the ongoing challenges of the pandemic,” said The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Bob Chapek commenting on the Q3 2021 results. “We continue to introduce exciting new experiences at our parks and resorts worldwide, along with new guest-centric services, and our direct-to-consumer business is performing very well.”
