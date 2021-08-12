Digital media measurement, data and analytics software firm DoubleVerify (DV) says that it has identified and neutralised a new connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed SmokeScreen which causes screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions.
Once an end user installs the fraudsters’ malicious screensaver, SmokeScreen generates impressions en masse using falsified data and allowing the bad actor to continuously run impressions in the background. The user has no idea ads are being continuously served on the device, even when the CTV screen is off. On average, the typical hijacked device generates three times the impression volume of its legitimate counterpart.
Even though DV’s Fraud Lab uncovered and neutralised SmokeScreen for its clients and partners — helping them avoid wasted investment, the company warned that the scheme remains active on unprotected CTV platforms and advertiser campaigns, impacting nearly 10,000 devices daily and generating up to 10 million fraudulent requests each day. At an average $20 CPM across CTV, each month SmokeScreen generates more than 300 million ad requests, valued at over $6 million — defrauding advertisers and publishers alike.
“As fraudsters continue to aggressively target the CTV space, we are committed to blocking emerging fraud schemes across all devices, formats and ad delivery platforms,” commented DoubleVerify chief executive officer Mark Zagorski. “Safeguarding the brands we serve is our first priority, since it directly impacts ad effectiveness. Fraud harms inventory quality, which in turn drives suboptimal business outcomes for global advertisers. Through the incredible efforts of our Fraud Lab, DV is providing CTV advertisers with much-needed transparency and protection, while helping to preserve the monetization opportunity for quality publishers.”
DV’s Fraud Lab utilised data and insights from the company’s Video Filtering solution and made a full analysis of SmokeScreen.
