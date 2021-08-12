The latest Extreme Reach (ER) Video Benchmarks Report, covering the second half of 2021 has found that connected TV (CTV) continues to be a favoured platform by marketers racing to connect with premium audiences in meaningful ways.
The report Extreme Reach’s 2021 Q2 Video Benchmarks Report is based on the aggregate performance metrics for impressions served from AdBridge, the company’s video-first campaign activation platform for marketing creative. The data tracks campaigns for a set of brands across multiple categories.
The standout finding was that CTV, at 35% of the impressions mix in Q2, continues to be the lead platform of choice for ER clients. CTV impressions have remained consistent since Q2 2020, in the range of 35% to 41%. In July, brand advertisers pushed increasing impressions to CTV, the full extent of which will be revealed in the Q3 report.
In addition, brands continue to prioritise 15- and 30-second ads over shorter and longer options. 30-second ads remain far and away in the lead with 87%, while 15-second ads account for 13% of impressions served by ER.
On the downside, the report found video completion rates (VCR) saw a decline from Q1 across all platforms. Overall, the average completion rate dropped from 81% to 78%. While not regarding it as a major decrease, ER did note that it marked the lowest rate seen by ER since Q4 2017. By media type, completion rates are distinctly different between media aggregators and premium publishers. The rate for aggregators declined from 68% in Q1 to 64% in Q2. Premium publishers, on the other hand, saw a slight uptick from 93% to 94%.
“In the first half of 2021, we’re seeing consistency from quarter to quarter in the execution of digital video media strategies across our vast array of brand advertisers,” said Mary Vestewig, VP, digital account management, Extreme Reach commenting on the Video Benchmarks Report for Q2 2021. “CTV continues to be a favoured platform by marketers racing to connect with premium audiences in meaningful ways. In fact, in Q2 2021, ER served an astounding 3x increase in CTV impressions vs. Q2 2020.”
