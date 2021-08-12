Expanding the reach of its broadband network out of London and into Surrey and West Sussex, and further realising what it says is a commitment to bridge the digital divide and promote social inclusion, alternative gigabit connectivity firm Community Fibre has taken a majority stake in Box Broadband.
The Surrey-based operator Box Broadband provides a full optical fibre network in its home country and neighbouring West Sussex and has to date passed 7,000 homes. The investment from Community Fibre - supported by its shareholders Warburg Pincus LLC, DTCP, Amber Infrastructure and Railpen – will see the firm accelerate its plan to roll out its network to 200,000 homes across the South of England by 2024. Post-acquisition, the company will remain an independent operational entity trading under the Box brand in the South of England. Current co-founder and CEO Graham Sarwood will continue to lead the operation.
Going forward Community Fibre says it will share its own expertise and experience in the industry with Box Broadband. Community Fibre insisted that the community it serves has always been at the heart of its business and this will also be reflected at Box Broadband. It believes providing free connectivity to community centres and free or low-cost connection for vulnerable customers can be just as important in rural areas as it is in London, even though it is not on the same scale.
"Box Broadband has already established itself as a provider of fast and reliable trusted services to communities in Surrey and West Sussex that are underserved from a speed perspective,” added Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby. “As such, this is an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a company that shares our vision of affordable connectivity for all, and to expand across the South. With our backing from Warburg Pincus, DTCP, Amber Infrastructure and Railpen we will be able to support Box Broadband's ambitious growth plans and provide the operational experience, as well as technical and commercial knowledge of best practice and purchasing scale in order to build quickly and efficiently."
The news of the acquisition comes just weeks after Community Fibre announced that its rapid growth had seen it pass 300,000 homes and gone within 100m of 12,000 businesses with its full-fibre infrastructure in its London catchpoint area. It currently has a presence in the boroughs of Brent, Camden, Croydon, Hammersmith & Fulham, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth and Westminster, and is building in 17 other London boroughs. Its network offers speeds up to 3Gbps to residential homes and 10 Gbps for businesses. It is currently engaged in a significant acceleration of a network build programme aiming to connect one million London properties by the end of 2023 with what it claims is affordable, faster, more reliable broadband.
