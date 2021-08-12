In a move that the security technology provider says has resulted in a “dramatic” reduction in piracy has freed up infrastructure capacity and cut CDN costs, Africa’s leading entertainment company MultiChoice Group has deployed the GeoGuard VPN and proxy detection solution to combat unauthorised content use.
With GeoGuard integrated on its streaming platform, MultiChoice is said to be now blocking tens of thousands of pirate viewers each month while nearly eliminating the creation of suspicious user accounts. MultiChoice went live with GeoGuard in February 2021 through the Amazon Marketplace, using the ‘turn on and go’ capability provided through its integration with Amazon CloudFront. The solution is protecting MultiChoice’s DStv app which streams live and catch-up content in countries across sub-Saharan Africa.
MultiChoice is said to have chosen GeoGuard for its ability to better protect its revenues and business models without impacting legitimate users allowing it to focus on supporting legitimate subscribers. Other factors in its decision were regular database updates, to reduce both false negatives and false positives, and its support for SmartDNS, a technology designed to circumvent geo-restricted services.
“As for all OTT broadcasters, geo-piracy is a major concern, and it was a real coup when we deployed GeoGuard and quickly achieved a great return on investment,” explained Greg van Wyngaard, senior engineer at MultiChoice’s Connected Video division. “We have been impressed by GeoGuard - it works seamlessly in the background to safeguard our content for legitimate users, ensures territorial exclusivity and helps us comply with our content distribution obligations with rights owners. From an OTT broadcaster perspective, the cost savings and efficiency it’s providing in our streaming infrastructure is a huge bonus.”
