The channel will provide audiences on the platform with access to 100 hours of programming localised in Castilian. The deal further builds on Love Nature’s partnership with Samsung TV Plus, following the channel’s launch earlier this year as a FAST channel in the US market.



Love Nature programming highlights on the Samsung TV Plus FAST platform include: Secrets of Wild Australia (7 x 60’) that explores the continent to reveal some of the most extraordinary animals on the planet, from pouch breeding marsupials and big birds to bats and reptiles; Untamed Valley (3 x 60’) a look at the diverse habitats of the Luangwa Valley in Africa that are home to a variety of species in constant struggle for dominance with dramatic storytelling; and Animal Empires (6 x 60’ - pictured) a journey to the places that play host to wildlife’s migrations, as herds, flocks and schools of creatures gather to feed, mate and survive.

Carlyn Staudt, global general manager, Love Nature, said: “Partnering with Samsung TV Plus to launch Love Nature as a FAST channel is an important step in expanding our reach as a multi-platform channel brand in EMEA. We’ve seen tremendous success for Love Nature on FAST and AVOD channels in the US market and we know that audiences in Spain will also love our curated programming line-up of stunning wildlife and nature content on Samsung TV Plus’s highly accessible, free-of-charge platform.”Love Nature is available in over 366 million households worldwide, via its branded linear and online platforms available in over 135 countries and through key content partnerships with companies such as Sky Nature (UK), Starhub (Singapore), Rogers (Canada), KPN, VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands). It is also available on other streaming channel platforms such as The Roku Channel, Vizio SmartCast and Xumo in the US and Youku in China.