In a move that it says underlines its commitment to football at a key moment in the sport’s history, Spanish broadcasting’s so-called La Casa del Fútbol, Movistar+, has won the rights to broadcast the German Bundesliga through to the 2023/2024 season.
The new deal follows other major agreements closed in the last year - with UEFA, NBA, ACB, FOM and DAZN - creating said a Movistar+ an “unprecedented” range of sports content accessible to the platform’s different customers and underpins the platform’s strategy in building what it says will be “the world’s biggest stadium” guaranteeing the broadcast of one of the leading international competitions.
Even though it has been dominated by FC Bayern München for nearly ten years, led by led by free-scoring Robert Lewandowski over recent seasons, the Bundesliga is one of Europe’s elite leagues and the coming season will see the top seven teams from last year’s league kick off with new mangers at the helm. On the pitch, fans will be able to watch superstars including Borussia Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham see if RB Leipzig can continue making their rapid progress after the departure of former boss Julian Nagelsmann to the Munich giants.
La Casa del Fútbol will offer a Bundesliga channel structure that it says is created to cover the wide range of games with multiple HD windows, knowledgeable experts, and top-level programmes that analyse the current situation in the world of football on a daily basis.
#Vamos, the exclusive multisport channel of Movistar+ will offer a live broadcast of the best match each day in the German competition. The other live matches will be accessible on Movistar Champions League (through the main channel, and through the multi-channels of the same name. On the first match weekend of 13, 14 and 15 August, Movistar+ will broadcast five live matches on Movistar Champions League, one of which, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich, will also be broadcast on #Vamos.
