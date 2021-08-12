The Brazilian story, which will be titled Paloma in Poland, is the first telenovela broadcast by TTV.

Currently also on air in Belgium, A Life Worth Living was audience leader in its slot on Brazil and Uruguay’s free TV (18-49 age group). In Portugal, in addition to being one of the most watched shows on pay-TV, it increased by 30% the audience in its slot, compared with the previous show.

In Globo’s telenovela, the lead character Paloma (Grazi Massafera) is a determined and dreaming woman who raises her three children all by herself. After being a victim of a laboratory exam mix-up, her life turns upside down, believing that she only has another six months to live. This will lead her to meet Alberto (Antonio Fagundes) a millionaire owner of a publishing house who never valued the family. With the passing of time, they establish a friendship capable of providing a new meaning to their life.

A Life Worth Living was co-written by Roseane Svartman and Paulo Halm. Svartman commented: “A Life Worth Living stands out when bringing to viewers a story about the appreciation of life through a narrative that makes the audience identify themselves… A telenovela is a vast dialogue with society... We want people to think of their lives, about having faith or not. The idea is to talk with the viewers, never to impose an idea.”

Added Halm: “It is worth emphasising that A Life Worth Living makes us remember that life deserves to be lived, every minute, that every moment is precious and unique. It is high-spirited telenovela. We talk about death, but as a hymn to life, with a message to live without fear, dread or qualms, with courage.”