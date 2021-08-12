Future Today, which claims to be the only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels and delivers the audiences to watch them, has launched three AVOD services on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream .

In addition to laucnhing FilmRise, Fawesome and iFood.tv, the companies have expanded their partnership whereby Rogers Sports & Media (RSM) will now provide ad sales representation for all of Future Today’s streaming channels across Canada.

Vikrant Mathur, founder and CEO, Future Today, said: “Rogers is a dominant force in shaping the TV viewing experience and leads the way in customer-focused offerings. Partnering with Rogers Sports & Media will help expand our reach throughout Canada. Together, we look forward to providing a new way for viewers to access premium programming, free of charge, while providing the best TV experience to all of our fans.”

The three apps will deliver more than 10,000 hours of content. FilmRise delivers unlimited free instant streaming of popular movies and hit TV shows spanning all genres, including thrillers, comedies, romances, dramas, horror films, documentaries, foreign language films, and independent cinema.

iFood.tv has a collection of more than 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes for everyday cooking. All recipes are tried, reviewed and organised by Future Today’s editorial team and community members.

Fawesome is a premier, free ad-supported linear channel for popular movies and TV series from major studios as well as independents, spanning more than 25 genres, such as action, thrillers, true crime, comedy, family, sports, horror and more.

Said Eric Bruno, SVP, 5G, content and connected home products, Rogers Communications: “It is important that we continue to expand our content offerings to give our customers a superior entertainment experience to access their favourite content – all in one place. We are excited to partner with the creative team at Future Today to bring three new streaming services to our Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers, giving them unparalleled access to even more movies and shows.”