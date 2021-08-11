In a move that it says accelerates the next evolution of its publisher business and plans to build global addressable connected TV ad platform, digital media quality firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has acquired the Publica connected TV (CTV) advertising platform.
The cash and stock transaction deal is valued at $220 million, consisting of approximately 75% in cash consideration and 25% in IAS stock. IAS will discuss the acquisition’s anticipated contribution to its financial outlook when it reports second quarter 2021 results on 12 August.
Publica powers ad experiences for streaming audiences on their TV screens, connects supply-side platforms (SSPs) to unique CTV inventory, and helps increase publisher yield. Publica delivers over 3 billion ads on CTV every month. By acquiring Publica, IAS will gain a team with decades of experience building leading video and CTV advertising products, while delivering results for some of the world's largest publishers. Publica co-Founder and CEO, Ben Antier, now will report directly to IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. The Publica brand will become part of IAS’s product portfolio.
Through the acquisition, IAS’s CTV offerings will now include Publica’s unified auction, over-the-top (OTT) header bidding for programmatic buying, audience management, campaign management, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), ad pod automation, and advanced analytics. This acquisition expands IAS’s current CTV capabilities, which include what it claims as the first CTV verification solution for global invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability across programmatic and direct buying on all apps and providers.
With the acquisition, IAS says it will be accelerating its CTV strategy to help publishers better monetise their video programming across CTV devices, while building new tools to provide advertisers with much-needed transparency into the quality of this inventory. It adds that by acquiring Publica’s technology platform and its proprietary data assets, it can help transform CTV advertising by enabling publishers to successfully monetise their video programming, while providing advertisers with a new way to access brand safe and suitable inventory.
“CTV viewership and programmatic advertising have skyrocketed, and by acquiring Publica we’re accelerating our growth to offer publishers the tools to capitalise on this opportunity,” said IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider commenting on the acquisition. “Advanced data and technology will fuel the future of addressable CTV advertising. Now video publishers can increase their revenue and in the future we will help advertisers with a trusted way to measure the results of their growing CTV budgets. In fact, Publica reports that publishers using its platform have seen on average a 30% lift in yield for their CTV inventory.”
