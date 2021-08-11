With the new English Premier League season literally less than 48 hours away, football navigator app Football Corner, designed to immerse football fans in every big match and major tournament, has launched on Toshiba smart TVs in the UK.
The interactive football viewing companion app offers a football-filtered electronic programme guide for up to seven days ahead, as well as real-time updates, insights, and statistics for matches, and tournaments in six languages. It provides match schedules and the latest data for international events in the football calendar, from both domestic and international football.
In operation, the app’s TV split screen feature lets viewers follow all the live sporting action at the same time as browsing the latest match, team, and tournament information. Keeping every football match centre stage in the middle of the screen, it frames the on-screen action with several navigation options. The first of these is the electronic programme guide (EPG), a dedicated football schedule guide, that enables viewers to plan viewing up to seven days ahead.
Designed to deliver football insights that are said to be pundit-worthy, the Match Statistics option offers the latest scores and match updates, as well as statistics to give a breakdown of how a team is performing. The feature delivers real-time statistics about ball possession, pass quotas, duels, and team dominance, as well as shots in goal and goal probabilities.
Listing all the tables and standings, the Rankings option gets you game-ready, with the latest, most up-to-date information about which teams’ sides will have to encounter and beat. As well as listing who will be in the starting line-up and who will sit on the substitutes’ bench, the app also brings tactical and match information about the teams.
“We know football fans never want to miss a moment of a live match, but at the same time they often want to keep an eye on what’s going on with other games and scores” commented Toshiba TV commercial director Bart Kuijten. “With the new app, fans can watch their favourite team in action and still know the latest scores, goals, match stats, team updates and even red and yellow cards from other games. They can also plan their viewing up to seven days in advance without searching through different channel guides.”
Football Corner has been designed in collaboration with agency and app creator, TeraVolt. The company believes that the concept of the second screen is outdated and insists that all the information and details viewers might want should always be available on the first screen. “I am very proud that Toshiba TV was so taken with our TVXRAY product. Now we have the chance to offer soccer fans all over Europe an all-round gaming experience with our app”, said Tobias Künkel, managing partner at TeraVolt which is leading the project.
Football Corner is available now on all Toshiba TV 4K, FHD, and HD-ready models from 2019, 2020 and 2021. Viewers can access the app by pressing the Home button and selecting ‘TV Menu’ > ‘More Apps’ and scrolling to the Football Corner app.
