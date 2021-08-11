As it aims to address the new normal, Azzurro HD, which operates and all-digital, HD facility for co-location, video switching and distribution has called on the Masergy software-defined network and cloud platform to deliver high-quality broadcast signals required for live, on-air interviews created outside of a professional studio.
For more than 10 years, integrated media services company Azzurro HD has worked with Masergy to help create high-performance, broadcast-quality TV studios in locations such as basements and living rooms among others and it is now is playing a key role in enabling Azzurro HD’s AzzurroCam.
AzzurroCam, released by Azzurro HD more than 10 years ago, is a self-contained camera system designed to provided TV networks with studio-quality broadcast capabilities from anywhere.
Azzurro can monitor and manage the network service via Masergy’s online management portal. AI-powered applications in the portal provide recommendations and predictions to thwart any performance degradations. The portal also allows Azzurro to control bandwidth while Masergy provides overall management of Azzurro’s solution from the network to security, including threat monitoring and response services.
Masergy says that through its services , AzzurroCam systems in the field can transmit high-definition signals backed by service level agreements, including 100% in-sequence packet delivery and less than 1 millisecond of jitter.
Such performance says Masergy makes Azzurro HD a trusted partner in the eyes of broadcast clients. “Masergy gives us the lowest possible latency you can get on the market today, and that’s one of the biggest reasons clients rely on us,” observed Azzurro HD CEO Francis Luperella, explaining the criticality of service uptime. “There is very minimal delay, so you can have a long, live TV conversation in high definition. Our business is not about streaming TV shows and it’s not about video conferencing at its best. This is live, real-time TV broadcasting for big-name networks.”
