Having somewhat disappeared from operators’ offer map, content subscriptions to mobile video are back as leading UK comms provider EE has unveiled a new Netflix Smart benefit for its Smart handset and Smart SIM plans, as well as a new and exclusive Full Works plan for Android devices.
Available immediately, the offer forms part of EE’s ambition to offer customers unrivalled choice with the best content on the smartest devices. EE’s partnership with the SVOD leader to offer EE Smart Plan customers represents the first time that it has chosen Netflix as an inclusive Smart benefit.
Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the Netflix Basic plan worth £5.99 per month which they can watch on their smartphone as well as their smart TV. Additionally, customers can pay £4 more a month to upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, offering streaming and downloading to two devices simultaneously in HD, or they can choose to pay £8 a month and upgrade to Netflix Premium plan with access to Ultra HD content and the ability to stream and download to 4 devices simultaneously – all on their mobile bill.
Following the launch of the Full Works package for iPhone plans last year, EE will now be bringing Full Works to Android customers this summer. Customers purchasing a selected range of Android devices will be able to choose three Smart benefits simultaneously as part of their Full Works plan. They can opt for Netflix, Apple Music or BT Sport Ultimate app access with a combined value of over £25 per month. In addition to this, customers will get uncapped and unlimited high-speed mobile data, and the option to upgrade to a new phone.
Explaining the rationale for its move, EE says that it has seen a continued increase in mobile network data traffic as a result of customers accessing video on the move. It added that the equivalent of an additional 1.3 million hours of HD video streaming took place on the network in July compared to May as restrictions started to ease. This comes as a OnePoll survey of 2000 respondents in July 2021 showed that a fifth of smartphone users across the UK revealed they plan to access more video content on their smartphone with lockdown lifted.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to offer our customers the best experience when using our award-winning network and as part of this we look to partner with the most innovative companies in the world,” explained EE director of propositions Sharon Meadows. “By joining forces with Netflix, customers will now be able to access a wealth of high quality video content in more places than any other network. We’re also extending our Full Works plan, so customers with Android smartphones can experience the very best of what EE has to offer in one convenient mobile package.”
