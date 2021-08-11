High-end factual entertainment and documentary distribution specialist Flame Distribution has announced a package of 163 hours of unscripted programming to All3Media’s digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios.
The content will air across Little Dot’s various advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) channels such as Real Stories, Timeline and Spark. The package features 65 titles and includes A Stitch in Time (6 x 30’ – pictured), The Greatest Air Race (1 x 60’), Future Food (6 x 28’), 1900 Island (4 x 60’), The Secret Life of Death (1 x 51’) and WWII: The Price of Empire (13 x 52’).
The deal was brokered by Flame Distribution’s Ros Ali, SVP content sales, UK & EMEA,. She commented: “Towards the end of last year, Little Dot acquired a few of our titles for their History Hit TV SVOD Channel and we are delighted to see our relationship has gone from strength to strength since then culminating in this package deal. They are a dynamic operation and a pleasure to work with.”
Little Dot Studios acquisitions manager Paul Martin added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Flame Distribution on this fantastic package of content. They have an impressive catalogue of factual gems that fit perfectly with our ever-growing suite of channels, and the team at Little Dot Studios is very much looking forward to bringing these titles to our audiences.”
