Enfusion, the combat sports promotional company behind kickboxing and cage fighting events, has enlisted ODMedia for YouTube management, monetisation, marketing and content ID copyright protection.

Yorrick Verweij, strategic partner manager, ODMedia, commented: “Enfusion is a household name among global kickboxing and cage fighting enthusiasts. We are thrilled to welcome them on board and look forward to growing their audience through our expert strategy, design, and marketing capabilities.”

Enfusion puts on 16 live kickboxing events per year in various cities and countries. The biggest names in the sport have competed on Enfusion, such as Buakaw and Superbon, (Thailand), Andy Souwer (The Netherlands), and Tayfun Ozcan (Turkey).

Rory Kernaghan, speaking on behalf of Enfusion, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with ODMedia and unlocking the full potential of our exciting Enfusion content on YouTube.”

Established in 2004 by Sjef Pijnenburg, ODMedia has strategic partnerships with all the global OTT platforms. In addition to offering the full range of technical-delivery services, ODMedia acts as an aggregator for the major platforms, providing digital-rights management, monetisation, target audience development, and cross-promotion. It also manages linear and non-linear channel playout for SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD.