New York-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to more than 300 titles from the Maverick Entertainment library.

The deal gives FilmRise AVOD, including FAST rights, in both the US and Canada.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented: “We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with than Maverick Entertainment, given its leading position in providing content for Black audiences. We believe its impressive collection of programming will make a great addition to FilmRise’s continuously growing library of diverse titles. We look forward to offering audiences free access to these productions.”

Added Maverick president and founder Doug Schwab: “Our film library has always been about diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, so, any time we can expand our reach, we achieve our goal by providing additional platforms for our film library to be viewed. I’ve long been impressed with FilmRise and I’m excited to be aligned with such a dominate player in the AVOD & FAST world.”

Titles from the library that FilmRise has acquired include New Year, New Us starring Kellen Marcus (Anchorman 2, The Aftermath), and Courtney Gray (pictured; Let It Shine, Meet the Browns), Murder Gardens starring Bertrand E. Boyd (Queen and Slim, Between the Ropes), Love & Drugs starring Kenny Gardner (The Bold and the Beautiful, Queen Sugar), #Love Swag starring Anica Barbosa (Fighting Olympus, Hunting Season) and The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep starring Anita Nicole Brown (Fury, Routines).