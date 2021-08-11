Three months after opening the first-ever studio exclusively dedicated to address the growing US Latino streaming audiences, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has opened a streaming business division, dedicated exclusively to Latino programming on its parent’s Peacock and Telemundo platforms.
The new NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic streaming division will be responsible for developing a content slate for the direct-to-consumer business and NBCUniversal digital offers. Its initial slate leading into 2022 and beyond comprises over 50 projects.
“The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCUniversal streaming portfolio,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises explaining the launch.
The new division will be helmed by Romina Rosado - previously executive vice president of entertainment and content strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises – in the role of executive vice president and general manager, Hispanic streaming. Rosado will report directly to Ferrari and her job spec will see her work with the aforementioned studios division in creating original Hispanic content for Peacock.
Commenting on her appointment she said: “Today, one in four Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic, and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms. NBCUniversal…is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these 200%ers – Latinos who are 100% Latino and 100% American. I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community.”
“The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCUniversal streaming portfolio,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises explaining the launch.
The new division will be helmed by Romina Rosado - previously executive vice president of entertainment and content strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises – in the role of executive vice president and general manager, Hispanic streaming. Rosado will report directly to Ferrari and her job spec will see her work with the aforementioned studios division in creating original Hispanic content for Peacock.
Commenting on her appointment she said: “Today, one in four Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic, and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms. NBCUniversal…is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these 200%ers – Latinos who are 100% Latino and 100% American. I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community.”