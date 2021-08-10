Perhaps oen of the last firms you’d expect to offer a streaming service with what it calls “compelling” live and on-demand content would be Salesforce, but the global customer relationship management provider is doing precisely that with the new Salesforce+.
Said to be inspired by Netflix, Disney+ and Peloton, Salesforce+ includes live experiences, original series, podcasts, and other programming such as what the company says will be “engaging” stories, thought leadership and expert advice. Salesforce added that the new service will “illuminate” the future of technology in the digital-first, work anywhere world and inspire people to learn new skills, pursue new career opportunities, and drive change in the world.
Viewers can also customise the Salesforce+ experience, selecting content relevant to roles, industry, or topic. For example, members can view and watch a collection of content on sales, financial services or artificial intelligence.
The initial Salesforce+ line-up features Leading Through Change, launched in March 2020 as a weekly programme focusing on how business leaders were dealing with the global pandemic; Connections, which showcases marketers from companies like IBM, Levi’s, and GoFundMe; The Inflection Point, featuring CEOs from leading brands such as Coca-Cola, PayPal, Honeywell, and Workday sharing how their personal backstories, professional influences and values inform their leadership; Boss Talks, a career advice series hosted by Salesforce’s chief philanthropy officer Ebony Beckwith and designed to inspire professional growth; Simply Put, a short-form video series hosted by Emmanuel Acho and designed to make complex business problems easy to understand, focusing on topics like how to build an ecommerce business and how to grow digital sales.
Salesforce+ will be available to a global audience just as Dreamforce, the company’s user group event, said to be the world’s largest for the software industry, arrives in September. Dreamforce brings together the entire Salesforce community and Salesforce+ will be used to help make the Dreamforce experience more personalised with live and on-demand content that viewers can tailor to their interests.
“Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world. We reimagined our events, shifting them to all-digital brand experiences and introduced new, relevant, original content,” said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer, Salesforce. “We’re not going back, we’re creating the future now. Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community.”
