Only days after announcing that it was to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) fuelling future connectivity innovation for consumers, Virgin Media O2 has revealed that more than more than half of its footprint can access its gigabit network.
The latest expansion of the next-generation Gig1 broadband service - offering download speeds of 1.130 Gbps and claimed to be the fastest available from a major broadband provider in the UK – has seen a further one-and-a-half million homes added to the company’s reach. UK locations now under the Gig1 footprint include Bournemouth, Bristol, Northampton, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Wigan and York.
The new announcement means that more than 8 million homes in all four UK nations are now able to access Virgin Media’s Gig1 service, making the operator the largest gigabit broadband provider in the UK. Virgin Media O2 says that by the end of 2021, it will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15 million homes.
“We are upgrading the UK to next-generation connectivity and today we’re hitting another important milestone with more than half of our network now able to access gigabit speeds,” said Virgin Media O2 chief executive officer Lutz Schüler. “As the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today, with a clear plan to connect our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, we’ll be delivering most of the Government’s broadband target ahead of schedule. Our continued investment is propelling the country up gigabit league tables and providing consumers with the connectivity they need both now and in future.”
