Hot on the heels of announcing the official launch of its Interaction Cloud SaaS platform, Monterosa has hired hires senior sales executive Alex Regan to continue the solution’s growth trajectory in the sports sector.





As part of its growth strategy in sports, Monterosa appointed former Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore as a non-executive director. Commenting on the new hire, Monterosa chief commercial officer Ben Barker added: "We are excited by Alex's appointment as a leading figure within the sports industry. Alex will play a key role in delivering our ambitious goals of becoming the de facto platform for real-time engagement. Alex joins at an incredible time for Monterosa as we continue to define the way audiences and fans interact and how organisations can maximise the value of that engagement."