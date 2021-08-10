A study from Juniper Research is predicting that next-generation communications infrastructures will grow at a staggering rate of 940% over the next five years, leading to the total number of 5G connections worldwide to soar from 310 million in 2021 to reach 3.2 billion in 2026.
According to the study, 5G Monetisation: Business Models, Strategic Recommendations & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, by 2026 over three-fifths of global 5G connections will be located in the Asia Pacific region. Network orchestration technologies, alongside mmWave frequencies that enable data-intensive 5G services, will be a key driver in creating an ecosystem in this region that allows mobile subscribers to leverage 5G networks for emerging mobile services, whilst maintaining network performance.
To maximise the monetisation of this significant growth in 5G connections, Juniper predicts that operators will accelerate investment into standalone 5G networks to best position their services to manage future capacity. The analyst noted that standalone 5G networks leverage next-generation technologies, such as network orchestration tools, to enable operators to monetise data-intensive use cases, like remote healthcare and mobile gaming.
“Operators in China, Japan and South Korea have all implemented lower subscription costs, which have accelerated 5G adoption, thus enabling these subscribers to explore novel services that require 5G connectivity,” commented report co-author Dave Bowie.
Yet the report also predicted that by 2026, the average revenue per 5G smartphone connection will fall to $17 globally, from $29 in 2021, significantly impacting operator revenue. To alleviate this situation, Juniper recommended that operators take advantage of orchestration tools to retain a network’s highest throughput and lowest latency for connections that require it. It says that by utilising this approach, operators can justify charging a premium to these prioritised connections over other 5G connections and slow this declining average revenue.
