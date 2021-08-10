Keeping up the momentum that it gained over the last few months in adding fresh titles to the service that it launched in 2020, Roku has revealed that a new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream from 13 August 2021.
The Roku Channel licenses and distributes free entertainment content from more than 175 partners and is available on Roku TV models from TCL and Hisense, plus Sky Q and NOW devices. The new lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel.
These include new series Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, season two of Thanks a Million and What Happens in Hollywood. Roku believes that these will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one’s heart strings and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, Emmy-nominated Mapleworth Murders will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience comedy from Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.
“While it's only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming," said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative programming at Roku. “We're excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood's top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”
“Making Mapleworth Murders was a glorious crime procedural romp through a field of pure nutbaggery,” added Paula Pell. “We are so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town. Full disclosure, we wrote almost all of it in a melatonin twilight.”
