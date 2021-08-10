Video platform provider SeaChange International has strengthened its long-standing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.

Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is using AWS’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to facilitate a robust understanding of end-user engagement and improve customer business outcomes. Now, with Amazon SageMaker, SeaChange customers will be able to easily deploy ML use cases like predictive maintenance, computer vision and predicting customer behaviours.

SeaChange SVP of global sales and marketing, Chris Klimmer, said: “At SeaChange, we strive to provide our customers with the best technology available. By integrating Amazon Personalize into the SeaChange solution, we will equip our customers with the tools that increase end-user engagement by delivering personalized and relevant content recommendations catered to users’ consumption habits, content preferences and demographics.

“Using Amazon SageMaker will also enable us to utilise AI and automated ML to further optimize the business performance of our customers’ services. Our platform will automatically merge data from various sources and deliver predictive insights to user behaviour, which in return allows our customers to prevent churn and increase user retention.”

Added Ankur Mehrotra, director, vertical AI services at AWS: “Amazon Personalize allows SeaChange customers to deliver a wide array of personalisation experiences, channel line-up utilisation, VOD catalogue engagement, and promotion effectiveness. We are pleased to work with SeaChange to allow brands of any size to benefit from ML-powered personalisation technology.”