Even though leading financial analysts within the media sector have described the company as effectively bidding a long farewell to the satellite TV industry, DISH Network has reported a better than expected second quarter of 2021 and actually showed improvements in TV business.





For the its second quarter ended 30 June 2021, DISH reported revenue totalling $4.49 billion, compared to $3.19 billion for the corresponding period in 2020. Net income attributable to the firm amounted to $671 million for the second quarter 2021, considerably up on the $452 million from the year-ago quarter.



Looking at the picture for the first half of the year, DISH Network's 2021 running revenue totalled $8.98 billion, compared with $6.40 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $1.30 billion, compared with $525 million during the same period a year ago.



Even though the secular decline in net pay-TV subscribers continued, decreasing by approximately 67,000 in the second quarter of 2021, this was 29,000 fewer subs lost than at the same time a year earlier.



In all, For the its second quarter ended 30 June 2021, DISH reported revenue totalling $4.49 billion, compared to $3.19 billion for the corresponding period in 2020. Net income attributable to the firm amounted to $671 million for the second quarter 2021, considerably up on the $452 million from the year-ago quarter.Looking at the picture for the first half of the year, DISH Network's 2021 running revenue totalled $8.98 billion, compared with $6.40 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $1.30 billion, compared with $525 million during the same period a year ago.Even though the secular decline in net pay-TV subscribers continued, decreasing by approximately 67,000 in the second quarter of 2021, this was 29,000 fewer subs lost than at the same time a year earlier.In all, the second quarter results showed company closed the quarter with 10.99 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million subscribers of its Sling TV online streaming service.



However, as Dish reported its Q2 results, it also revealed that it was embroiled in a retrains row with Sinclair Broadcast Group. The operator accused the third largest local channel owner in the US of “threatening” to black out DISH customers' access to 144 local channels across 86 markets nationwide. DISH added that the media conglomerate was “trying to use its market power to demand an unreasonable fee increase, using millions of Americans as pawns in its negotiations.”