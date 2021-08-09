Having had to say Auf Wiedersehen to the Bundesliga, BT Sport is saying a big ciao to Serie A with the pay-TV firm becoming exclusive broadcaster of the top-flight Italian football league in the UK and Ireland from the forthcoming season running through to 2024.
The three-season deal agreed with Infront, Serie A’s exclusive international media rights partner, and sees Serie A joins BT Sport European football line-up including Ligue 1 and UEFA competitions, principally the Champions League.
As well as featuring some of the biggest names in world football - such as Juventus stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey, Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović plus Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly - this year's Serie A will feature virtually all of Italy’s winning UEFA Euro 2020 side including Juventus striker Federico Chiesa, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. Off the pitch, UK and Ireland viewers will see the familiar face of José Mourinho in the AS Roma dugout, fronting up against the returning Massimiliano Allegri who will try to capture the success he brought to Juventus in the recent past.
Next season is poised to renew last season’s battle between both Milan clubs for the Scudetto, with Inter Milan finishing first and AC Milan second last May. Juventus, who had won the previous nine championships prior to last season, will be targeting a return to winning ways after they finished in the top four by a single point in 20/21. Meanwhile, Napoli, Lazio, AS Roma and Sampdoria will be seeking improvements on their final league positions last season.
Serie A on BT Sport kicks off on August 21 and every single match will be broadcast, with at least five live games shown each round, totaling around 200 live matches across the season. Renowned Italian football TV presenter James Richardson, who helmed the iconic 90s Serie A show Football Italia, will host a weekend Serie A show featuring key live games and a look across all the action from the league.
Commenting on the acquisition, Rachel Knight, sports rights director, BT Sport said: “We want to provide our customers with the best sport from across the world and the addition of Serie A means viewers will get to follow some of the biggest stars, managers and clubs in world football. European football has always been an important part of our line up, with Serie A now joining our exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, alongside France’s Ligue 1.”
As well as featuring some of the biggest names in world football - such as Juventus stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey, Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimović plus Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly - this year's Serie A will feature virtually all of Italy’s winning UEFA Euro 2020 side including Juventus striker Federico Chiesa, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. Off the pitch, UK and Ireland viewers will see the familiar face of José Mourinho in the AS Roma dugout, fronting up against the returning Massimiliano Allegri who will try to capture the success he brought to Juventus in the recent past.
Next season is poised to renew last season’s battle between both Milan clubs for the Scudetto, with Inter Milan finishing first and AC Milan second last May. Juventus, who had won the previous nine championships prior to last season, will be targeting a return to winning ways after they finished in the top four by a single point in 20/21. Meanwhile, Napoli, Lazio, AS Roma and Sampdoria will be seeking improvements on their final league positions last season.
Serie A on BT Sport kicks off on August 21 and every single match will be broadcast, with at least five live games shown each round, totaling around 200 live matches across the season. Renowned Italian football TV presenter James Richardson, who helmed the iconic 90s Serie A show Football Italia, will host a weekend Serie A show featuring key live games and a look across all the action from the league.
Commenting on the acquisition, Rachel Knight, sports rights director, BT Sport said: “We want to provide our customers with the best sport from across the world and the addition of Serie A means viewers will get to follow some of the biggest stars, managers and clubs in world football. European football has always been an important part of our line up, with Serie A now joining our exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, alongside France’s Ligue 1.”