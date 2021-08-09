In a move that it says strengthens its video security portfolio with edge and 5G watermarking, independent video software provider Synamedia has swooped to buy media and entertainment forensic watermarking solutions firm ContentArmor.
Founded in 2016, ContentArmor describes itself as an “avant-garde” company that designs, develops and commercialises security solutions for multimedia content. ContentArmor’s edge watermarking technology is designed to reduce storage and CDN bandwidth requirements by eliminating the need to duplicate video streams. It is said to improve cache performance and speeds the process of embedding the watermarks, while reducing risk by performing security-critical operations in the network rather than in the client.
The forensic watermarking complies with the MovieLabs Enhanced Content Protection specification for premium VOD and 4K/Ultra UD and is already in use protecting studios’ movies by identifying the source of any unauthorised content distribution. The company also has strong partnerships with industry leaders such as including Akamai, AWS and Limelight.
By adding ContentArmor’s technology, patents and expertise to its broad portfolio of security offerings, including its EverGuard anti-piracy services, Synamedia claims that it is now uniquely placed to meet video service providers’ edge and 5G security demands. Additionally, it regards the deal as boosting its anti-piracy capabilities for movie studios and sports rightsholders, across both OTT and direct-to-consumer (DTC) services.
The acquisition will also extend Synamedia’s reach into new markets including post-production, in-flight entertainment and enterprise video. The company believes that Edge watermarking is the most effective, secure and scalable approach for detecting and disrupting content leaks and Synamedia anticipates a substantial market opportunity for particularly to stream premium content over 5G.
“ContentArmor’s expertise and investment in R&D has resulted in more than 30% growth year-on-year since its inception, along with an impressive patent portfolio,” noted Synamedia CEO Paul Segre. “This acquisition further accelerates our industry-leading security business, with edge watermarking fuelling new opportunities in the DTC streaming space and for 5G. In the security domain, our clear objective is to meet the needs of all video service providers that care about anti-piracy. The acquisition of ContentArmor strengthens that proposition.”
Once the acquisition closes, the ContentArmor team will continue to be based in Rennes, France, which will form a new R&D hub for Synamedia’s industry leading security and video solutions ContentArmor CEO. Alain Durand will join Synamedia’s senior leadership team to help shape its security roadmap. Commenting on the deal and the future for the combined organisation, Durand said: “While head-end watermarking is now at the heart of any studio or service provider’s security requirements, we are primed for the future with our edge watermarking solution. By combining our high-performance technology with Synamedia’s unparalleled intelligence-led security offerings, service providers can future-proof their revenues from the menace of piracy.”
