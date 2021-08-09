In a package of totalling more than 270 hours of content, producer and distributor Beyond Rights has concluded a series of content deals with broadcasters across the Middle East and Africa.
In the Middle East, leading pay-TV provider OSN has acquired a 190-hour package of factual titles, including recent obs-docs Maternity 24/7 (6 x 60) and Hitched in Vegas (10 x 60 - pictured), plus seven series of popular property and lifestyle title Love it or List It (174 x 60). Meanwhile, Discovery MENA has picked up the fifth series of Abandoned Engineering (12 x 60) for the Middle East and Africa.
In Africa, broadcaster AETN has taken series seven and eight of Love It or List It (38 x 60), alongside two seasons of Filthy House SOS (18 x 60); BBC Africa has acquired the UK version of competitive dog grooming series Pooch Perfect (8 x 60), produced by Beyond Productions, while CBS has acquired two true crime series for Africa; the award-winning Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery (4 x 60), and Handsome Devils (10 x 60).
Also in Africa, Azam Media has acquired crime drama, Halifax: Retribution (8 x 60) for its international entertainment channel. Produced by Beyond Lonehand for Nine in Australia, Halifax: Retribution stars Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters) as forensic psychiatrist Jane Halifax, who returns to work on difficult case with Commander Tom Saracen, played by Antony La Paglia (Riviera, Without a Trace).
Commenting on the deals, Holly Cowdery, Beyond Rights VP of sales for the region, said: “As broadcasters and platforms across Africa and the Middle East expand their reach and broaden their offering, we are seeing a growing opportunity for a wide range of our content. These new deals demonstrate that top quality programming, whether it’s a lifestyle title like Love It or List It, entertainment series such as Pooch Perfect, or engaging drama like Halifax: Retribution, can readily find homes all over the world.”
