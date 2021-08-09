New independent tests on next-generation mobile infrastructures in the UK from RootMetrics have seen the EE 5G network delivers the best experience of any UK operator.

According to the findings, EE achieved consistently broad availability, plus fast speeds and reliability.

In the RootMetrics testing, EE was the only operator to record 5G availability above 55% in any city, doing so in five of those tested – Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Manchester and Nottingham.

EE’s Everyday 5G availability increased in 13 cities compared with testing in 2021, recording the highest availability in 14 out of 16 cites, and EE’s Everyday 5G median download speeds improved in 14 cities in the same period.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT Group, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers is our number one priority, and 5G has a huge role to play in that. Today’s results not only show our superiority in the industry, but also significant improvements since last year, reflecting the continued investment we’re making to deliver 5G to more places and people.”



