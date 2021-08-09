UK operator Vodafone has enhanced its Pro Broadband offer with a new Alexa integrated Wi-Fi booster from £38 per month.

Customers will get all the existing features of Pro Broadband including hybrid 4G broadband back-up, Super Wi-Fi guarantee and dedicated support from a team of highly trained Wi-Fi Xperts, plus a Super Wi-Fi Plus booster with Alexa built in.

The new booster includes Alexa voice integration, enabling users to listen to music, check the news, set reminders and activate internet downtime.. The new hub also supplies whole-home coverage for any household, with a simple plug-and-play set up and a smart connection via the Vodafone Home Broadband app.

Customers on eligible pay monthly mobile plans can also use Vodafone OneNumber to make and receive calls on their Super Wi-Fi Plus booster with Alexa built-in, using their existing mobile number and allowance. And customers who are new to Amazon Music can also enjoy a 90-day free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited with their Pro with Alexa built-in plans.

“We launched Vodafone Pro Broadband earlier this year to provide customers unbreakable broadband at an unbeatable price," commented Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK. "Now we’re going one step further by adding this incredible unique Alexa-integrated broadband service, bringing the latest technology into our customers’ homes, making family life even easier.”