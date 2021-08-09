Flowics, the platform for powering remote and in-studio production of live graphics and interactive content, has announced that it signed a deal with Spain's RTVE to deploy Flowics' cloud-based platform to produce sports content for linear TV and RTVE Play – the company's OTT media service – during the summer games in Tokyo.

The Flowics platform offered RTVE's audience new forms of interactivity through multiple channels – social media, web pages, and apps – establishing two-way communication with viewers. This agreement follows the implementation of Flowics' Second Screen module to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Spain's first international soccer match with a campaign called The Team of Our Life.

The audience chose the historical players who should make up the ideal selection for the country. Over 10 days, RTVE invited fans to a microsite, where they could choose 11 out of 66 available players. The campaign garnered 4.5 million votes in only 10 days. This success led RTVE to extend the Flowics platform for the summer games in Tokyo and for all its sports programming.

RTVE digital content director Alberto Fernández said: “The daily polls during the summer games in Tokyo show our commitment to 360 content. After the polls are launched on social media, the results are read live by the commentators on RTVE Play. Users can also vote online, and the results are fed to linear TV programmes.”

Added Flowics business development manager, southern Europe, German Caparroz: “The effort to bring content closer to the audience is clearly beneficial when it comes to a topic that arouses as much passionate engagement as sports. This initiative could be revolutionary for Spanish sports journalists. After the summer games, RTVE will continue to use the Flowics platform across multiple channels. We can't wait to see what they do next.”