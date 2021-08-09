Following on from offering in the country its Filmstream ad-supported digital film channel on the CE giant’s smart TV platform and Galaxy smartphones, SPI/FilmBox is launching its Docustream ad-supported digital channel on Samsung TV Plus in India.
Docustream presents a collection of award-winning documentary features and TV programming exploring what SPI says are “the mysteries and beauty” of the planet.
Effective immediately, viewers in India can watch Docustream via Samsung TV Plus which comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs dating back to 2017 and offers ad-supported content spanning news, sports, entertainment, movies and more. Docustream will also be available to stream on select Samsung mobile devices.
“Following the success of Filmstream with Samsung TV Plus in India, we are excited to introduce another product with expertly curated content to the market,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “Docustream’s exceptional curation of documentary features will appeal to viewers of all ages and demographics that enjoy consuming insightful and entertaining content.”
Filmstream launched in March 2021 and offers a wide range of independent and classic movies, and its current catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others. The service plans to expand its line-up with Hollywood blockbusters and popular hits in the future.
