PCCW’s pan-regional OTT Viu video streaming service has announced key milestones for its H1 2021 performance, with, as of June 2021, monthly active users (MAU) growing to 49.4 million, representing 37% growth year-on-year, paid subscribers increasing by 62% year-on-year to over 7.0 million and revenue increasing 47% year-on-year.
While the company said that both Greater Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Africa regions consistently delivered high growth, it added that the key driver markets leading the pack have been Thailand and Indonesia, the company’s largest and fastest growing markets. A strong proponent of the freemium model, Viu continued to see an accelerated growth in monetisation. This growth is attributed to the strong network of over 80 partnerships in the digital ecosystem across the markets consisting of telcos, device manufacturers, retail and e-commerce businesses and content distribution partners. This has helped provide extensive access points and a broad base to acquire users and enhance monetisation.
The company also cited Media Partners Asia (MPA)’s AMPD Research stating that it continued to be the leader in terms of number of MAU for the seventh consecutive quarter* in Southeast Asia. Viu also ranked second in both paid subscribers and streaming minutes amongst major video streaming platforms in Southeast Asia in H1 2021.
Commenting on the performance, Viu chief executive officer and PCCW Media Group managing director Janice Lee, said: “At Viu we continue with our commitment to bringing consumers the best of Asian content and video streaming experience. We saw robust growth in H1 2021, underpinned by strong content line-up and strengthened partner ecosystem. A combination of our data analytics and in-market local presence ensure we truly understand the pulse of the markets in which we operate.”
After launching in H1 2021 Korean Viu Original of River Where The Moon Rises and Doom At Your Service , Viu also announced the launch of its latest Viu Original, the most anticipated K-Drama of Now, We Are Breaking Up featuring th cast of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong. The drama is expected to be available on the platform in November. Apart from the Korean Viu Original series, as part of what it said was its commitment to local originals international originals in H1 2021 included Black S2 (Malaysia), uBettina Wethu (South Africa) and the upcoming Assalamualaikum Calon Imam Series S2 (Indonesia) launching in September 2021.
