PCCW’s pan-regional OTT Viu video streaming service has announced key milestones for its H1 2021 performance, with, as of June 2021, monthly active users (MAU) growing to 49.4 million, representing 37% growth year-on-year, paid subscribers increasing by 62% year-on-year to over 7.0 million and revenue increasing 47% year-on-year.