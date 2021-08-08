Driven by England’s journey to the UEFA Euro 2020 final, reality shows and long running soaps, UK commercial broadcaster ITV’s on-demand service, the ITV Hub, saw in July 2021 the highest-ever consumption hours, topping out at 93.3 million hours viewed.
This represented an increase of 221% increase on the previous year and was also accompanied by a record number of monthly active users which grew 119% year-on-year. There were also 219 million live streams throughout the month.
ITV Hub+, the ad-free subscription version of ITV Hub, reached 567,000 subscribers in July - its biggest subscriber number ever and a 16% year-on-year increase.
Looking at drivers for the surge, ITV observed that the return of Love Island (pictured) for the first time since early 2020, Euro 2020 football final, plus both Emmerdale and Coronation Street debuting their weekly episodes as a boxset on ITV Hub during the football resulting in the service drawing the biggest number of active users ever, and viewers are watching for longer with a record number of consumption hours.
“We knew this Summer was going to be a big TV moment with the most talked-about events on ITV, but these figures show just how successful ITV Hub has been in bringing those ‘can’t miss’ occasions to viewers,” said Rufus Radclifffe, ITV On Demand managing director. “From live viewing of the Euros to catching up on last-night’s Love Island and making sure not a minute of the soaps is missed plus all of our drama and reality boxsets, it's testament to the work of the Hub team that more people than ever are using the service.”
ITV Hub+, the ad-free subscription version of ITV Hub, reached 567,000 subscribers in July - its biggest subscriber number ever and a 16% year-on-year increase.
Looking at drivers for the surge, ITV observed that the return of Love Island (pictured) for the first time since early 2020, Euro 2020 football final, plus both Emmerdale and Coronation Street debuting their weekly episodes as a boxset on ITV Hub during the football resulting in the service drawing the biggest number of active users ever, and viewers are watching for longer with a record number of consumption hours.
“We knew this Summer was going to be a big TV moment with the most talked-about events on ITV, but these figures show just how successful ITV Hub has been in bringing those ‘can’t miss’ occasions to viewers,” said Rufus Radclifffe, ITV On Demand managing director. “From live viewing of the Euros to catching up on last-night’s Love Island and making sure not a minute of the soaps is missed plus all of our drama and reality boxsets, it's testament to the work of the Hub team that more people than ever are using the service.”