ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement.

The deal also includes the extended carriage of ViacomCBS’s portfolio of pay-TV channels and the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets and follows the announcement that Sky’s DTC service Peacock is to launch throughout Europe later this year.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International, commented: “We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’s leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA. This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms.”

Added Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & chief executive, UK & Europe at Sky: “This is another example of how we are innovating for our customers and further aggregating all the best apps and content together in one place on Sky Q, giving them more great TV to watch than ever before. Paramount+ is an excellent service with a huge range of fantastic films and TV series, and our new, broader agreement with ViacomCBS will benefit both businesses.”

Upon launch, Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ at no additional cost. As part of the partnership, Paramount Pictures’ feature films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the UK and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.