Video delivery solutions provider ATEME has announced that its Kyrion encoders and decoders are providing contribution links to enable Thai operator National Telecom (NT PCL) to distribute the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to all broadcasters across Thailand.

Kyrion encoders/decoders allow NT PCL to provide Thai viewers with a high-quality viewing experience due to the technology’s ultra-low latency and high video quality contribution. ATEME’s solutions are also enabling NT PCL to reduce operational costs thanks to bandwidth savings.

Nguyen Duc Long, sales account manager, ATEME, said: “We are thrilled to work with NT PCL on such an important event and to bring high-quality video to the Thai market. We look forward to the ongoing success of our partnership and ensuring that audiences across Thailand can continue to enjoy unparalleled viewing experiences.”

Added Chaiyaporn Poonkhant, satellite communication product department manager, NT PCL: “Our ongoing relationship with ATEME is testament to the high-quality products and services they provide. The Olympics is an extremely high-profile event and receives a great deal of interest from the entire country, so we require a reliable partner. ATEME proves itself to be that time and again so we knew that we could trust them to help us deliver a consistently high-quality experience to bring our viewers closer to the action.”