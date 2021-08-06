Aiming to bring viewers closer to the action and give control over the live sports experience for the renowned event in the country, Japanese operator KDDI has revealed that it is using the VisualOn Media Player to “revolutionise” streaming of the final game of the Japan High School Girls Baseball Championship.
KDDI will deliver the live sports stream in Japan with VisualOn's MultiStream Syncplayback feature, which allows fans to view different camera angles of the event synchronously on the mobile phone and PC. The partners noted that delivering multiple streams requires a deep understanding and optimisation of the entire signal chain. Fans will be able to view a wide-angle, including the hitter’s view, pitcher’s view, etc. to see the tactics each team is deploying and the precise positioning of players as the play evolves.
“The high school baseball championship is a very popular sporting event in Japan. Since it is not open to in-person spectators this year, we want to bring a unique broadcast experience to viewers,” said Sawada Takuya, general manager, 5G xR media promotion department at KDDI. “VisualOn has already proven its ability to provide new and interactive features that make fans feel part of the action. We are fortunate to work with VisualOn to offer these types of features that look easy, but are technically challenging, and ultimately leverage the value of our 5G infrastructure investments.”
The viewing experience is made possible by VisualOn’s stream synchronisation techniques, which enable multiple streams to be synchronised on one device or several. Patent-pending MultiStream Sync harmonises the internal clocks on set-top boxes, smart TVs, PCs and mobile devices to display multiple HD streams.
The new deployment furthers the partnership between the firms. In August 2020, the telecommunications provider selected the VisualOn Media Player to power video playback on its au Smart Pass service.
