Integrated video-on-demand service firm ocilion has inked a multi-year expansion of its existing cooperation with Amdocs-owned content services provider Vubiquity to develop more premium film and TV content over its Content Cloud platform.
Active since 2004, IPTV specialist ocilion offers customised IPTV end-to-end solutions for service providers and network operators as well as for the in-house sector - from hotels and hospitals to stadiums. It supplies more than 80 network operators with IPTV and has implemented more than 150 in-house installations. Network operators can choose between a local, on-premises installation and a fully comprehensive cloud solution hosted by ocilion as a rental model.
Under the new five-year deal, Vubiquity will provide a full end-to-end content management service including licensing, processing, delivery and workflow management.
“As we expand our offering across different countries in the German-speaking market, we need to seamlessly and cost-effectively serve these new partners and provide more comprehensive ‘rent or buy’ services via VOD and electronic sell through (EST), and in the highest quality, Ultra HD,” explained ocilion founder and managing partner Hans Kühberger. “With its simplified cloud-based workflows and instant access to content catalogues from major and indie studios, Vubiquity’s Content Cloud will enable us to broaden our content offering in a way that meets the needs of a very competitive market.”
Added head of Amdocs Media Darcy Antonellis: “We are very pleased to expand our relationship with ocilion and to support their goals of expanding their media and entertainment offerings to their customers. By providing ocilion with a comprehensive managed service, the focus will be simplification of the distribution and the monetisation process as ocilion continues to deliver a compelling experience to its audience — now and in the future."