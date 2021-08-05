Sportsnet will redesign SN NOW with a suite of integrated OTT features and a refreshed user interface, powered by Microsoft Azure. Enhancements will include greater stream quality and reliability, personalised content offerings, advanced stats overlays, and other innovative features to drive the ultimate sports viewing experience.

“Sportsnet was the first mainstream sports brand in North America to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service, offering our premium content and the most innovative distribution right from the start. Our new partnerships with Deltatre and Firstlight Media will help make Canada’s best sports streaming product even better,” said Bart Yabsley, president, Sportsnet.



“The all-new SN NOW will engage our fans with more games, the latest technological innovations, more exclusive content, and a personalised experience on the most reliable platform available anywhere in the world.”

Firstlight Media will build the technology foundation for the new SN NOW; it has created a cloud-native technology stack that powers an end-to-end platform, delivering step changes in performance, flexibility, agility, and scale, and offering best-in-class user engagement and monetisation. Firstlight Media has created a vast portfolio of broadcast-quality platforms for Tier 1 operators and content providers worldwide.

Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media, said: “Sportsnet is way out in front in showing how a visionary approach to technology can turbocharge engagement between sports’ most storied properties and their dedicated fan bases. We’re delighted to provide the technology foundation that will power SN NOW’s journey from raw ideation to unmatched reality, and to engage Sportsnet viewers with unparalleled, immersive experiences.”

Added Alex Drosin, head of worldwide business development, video experiences, Deltatre: “We are delighted to partner with Sportsnet to rebuild and relaunch SN NOW. We believe our experience and expertise in creating and running some of the most high-profile streaming services across global sport, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with a market-leading international provider in Firstlight Media, will enable Sportsnet to offer a game-changing OTT experience to Canadian sports fans across every major platform.”