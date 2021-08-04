In a comprehensive deal that includes key service renewals and transmission contracts, leading US digital cable television and telecommunications provider Cox Communications has inked multi-year distribution agreements with Viacom to continue delivering leading content from its portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks.





Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed, however, commenting on the deals, The deals cover the BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1 channels and encompass retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.In addition to renewed carriage of ViacomCBS content, the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS’ collection of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT and the Pluto TV advertising video-on-demand service Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed, however, commenting on the deals, ViacomCBS US networks distribution president Ray Hopkins said: “We are pleased to have reached significant agreements with Cox that offer our best-in-class entertainment across broadcast, cable and streaming on behalf of subscribers. Cox has been a valued partner for years and we look forward to working together to continuously serve millions of households through our long-standing partnership.”