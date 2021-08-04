IPTV/OTT operator Telecom Armenia, which runs under the Beeline brand, has selected Ateme’s integrated OTT video delivery solution to enable a relaunch of its TV offering to the Armenian market.

Ateme´s end-to-end offering gives service providers a single platform to use transport streams over both IPTV and OTT networks, leading to optimised processes and better performance. Because of its shared workflow approach, it also enables organisations to centralise all media processing workflows and ensure high quality delivery of any content to any screen.

The chosen system also includes TITAN for compression, channel origination and reception, and NEA for packaging, VOD, catchup and CDN delivery.

Gevorg Gevorgyan, CTO, Telecom Armenia, commented: “We look forward to powering our OTT platform with a solution that brings better operational efficiency, flexibility of converged IPTV/OTT and the ability to support new formats and functionalities in the future. Our partnership with Ateme also enables optimum video quality, agility and bandwidth savings while ensuring low latency, giving us the opportunity to deliver high quality HD and UHD (4K) TV content to the end customer with minimal delays.”

Boris Yurin, sales director, CIS, Ateme, said: “As the TV industry evolves and the line between paid-for TV and OTT becomes increasingly blurred, creating a high-quality user experience is a key driver behind business decisions. Telecom Armenia is developing a winning strategy to attract and retain the most valuable viewers, and we are delighted to accompany them on this journey.”