Video experience solution provider Accedo has continued its partnership with Common Sense Networks to launch Sensical, an OTT service with curated and vetted videos for children aged 2 to 10.

Custom developed by Accedo, Sensical, free and ad-supported, will deliver 50+ channels and user features for parents and caregivers that will enable them to control the content their children are watching.

The solution uses Accedo’s Build and Control products. Build provides a robust set of device application frameworks that support all major platforms and firmwares while Control allows for dynamic, cloud-based configuration of the deployed user experience (UX), as well as the ability to conduct A/B and multivariate testing of the UX. The overall solution is also backed by Accedo’s carrier grade Service Management and Evolutive Maintenance offerings.

Launching with 15,000 curated videos, Sensical allows parents and guardians to create a detailed profile for their child based on three distinctive tiers – preschool (ages 2-4), little kids (ages 5-7) and big kids (ages 8-10) and features built-in content controls. Parents are also able to curate customised playlists of the content they approve of.

Eric Berger, CEO, Common Sense Networks, said: “Our guiding principle for Sensical was that kids deserve better. In creating the age-appropriate service, we selected Accedo to support our goal to create a safe, quality user experience that put the needs of children and families first. Accedo ensured that we had the right launch guardrails in place and worked with us to develop thoughtful channel tools like the ParentZone – a place where caregivers can capture information about the benefits of what their children are watching to extend the learning process. We’re especially proud of how seamlessly users can move through the app’s many tools and thank Accedo for its support in bringing our vision to life.”

Added Mrugesh Desai, vice president, North America, Accedo: “With a plethora of content available at the click of a button, it is challenging for parents to ensure their children are viewing appropriate content. With Sensical, Common Sense Networks is delivering a safe environment in which parents can have the utmost confidence.”