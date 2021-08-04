Aiming to offer better flexibility to customers and make it easier for online broadcasters and video providers to launch OTT services, smart video streaming technologies provider Unified Streaming has announced the general availability of its Unified Origin software on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
Unified Origin is designed to enable online broadcasters and video service providers to stream their live and VOD content from one unified source to multiple clients and devices. Broadcasters and video providers can ingest video in a single format and package it to common streaming formats including HLS, MPEG-DASH, HDS and HSS. It supports all the major DRM systems (Adobe Access, FairPlay, Marlin, PlayReady and Widevine), timed metadata (including SCTE-35 for ad insertion), and accessibility features, such as captions and subtitles. AVC, HEVC, HDR and Dolby Vision are also compatible.
By taking its software to the Azure marketplace, Unified Streaming believes that it can provide broadcast-grade capabilities in a more flexible and cost-effective way. It adds that its software is ideal for any one-time usage such as live events, or to cover extra loads in video streaming workflows. Moreover, customers can start small and gradually scale up as their video streaming needs grow.
“Unified Streaming has been providing expert software to some of the biggest broadcasters in the world for close to a decade now and we’re very excited to open up Unified Origin to a much wider variety of customers,” commented Simon Westbroek, VP global sales at Unified Streaming. “More and more streaming companies want to take ownership of their video workflows. To be successful, they need flexibility in a way that is quick to launch and cost-effective, while delivering a broadcast-quality experience. Unified Origin delivers this and we’re looking forward to further expanding our product offering on Microsoft Azure.”
Unified Origin is available immediately on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. “Many streaming providers prefer to take a look at the Marketplace first to build their streaming workflows with best-in-class modules”, added Veronica Labad, Azure channel sales at Microsoft. “They get the best components for their requirements. With Unified Origin, that is especially the case with its history of supporting the likes of BBC, Disney and HBO.”
