The service, built for Screen iL by SeaChange, will broadcast a variety of Israeli TV channels, films and other content. The bilingual Hebrew and English content will be actively marketed to consumers in the US but open to Israeli film and TV consumers globally.



“We founded the Screen iL service based on our own experience traveling abroad and feeling an emotional need for a window into Israel," said Screen iL CEO Ben Berner commenting on the launch. "Whether it's news, comedy, humour, shows, movies or Hebrew; living abroad creates an emotional need to stay connected – we've all experienced it and that notion was the idea and the foundation for Screen iL.”

Screen iL’s multi-year deal with SeaChange provides it with access to the StreamVidTM platform’s full suite of cloud-based video delivery software, including the company’s newest predictive analytics tool, on a consumption basis.

StreamVid consists of five core functions – content ingestion, end-user management, monetisation, premium user experience (UX) streaming and business intelligence. It is designed to help content owners engage directly with users by providing complete visibility over consumers’ lifecycle and direct control over and access to consumer data and revenue streams. Built-in machine-learning will help Screen iL to identify growth opportunities and to continuously improve the system’s service quality.



“Bringing the Screen iL service to life and the chance to serve the Israeli diaspora and lovers of Israeli culture around the world has been a labour of love for our team," added Robert Pons, executive chairman of SeaChange International. "Both project teams are fully aligned and committed to the long-term success of the business.”