Ahead of the new drama’s premiere on Channel 7 in Australia, Banijay Rights has struck multiple global sales with a raft of broadcasters for RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Produced by Endemol Shine Banks for the Seven Network, RFDS portrays the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, capturing what is said to be “the beauty and brutality” of Australia’s vast centre where doctors and nurses, pilots and support staff negotiate the unique challenges of emergency rescue across some of the most inhospitable places in the country.

The drama, co-created by Imogen Banks, Mark Fennessy and Ian Meadows, is produced by Imogen Banks and Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Banks while executive producers are Mark and Carl Fennessy for Endemol Shine Australia and Julie McGauran for Seven.

It stars TV Week Logie Award-winning actor Stephen Peacocke (Home and Away, Wanted), TV Week Logie Award winning star Rob Collins (Mystery Road S2, Total Control, Glitch) and acclaimed actors Emma Hamilton (Mr Selfridge, The Tudors), Justine Clarke (Tangle, Hungry Ghosts, The Time Of Our Lives) and Ash Ricardo (Offspring, Bite Club).

Banijay Rights is the exclusive distributor across all platforms and the eight-hour drama will make its premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus in Australia on 11 August. Banijay Rights has also secured acquisition deals with RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service has been acquired by Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands and TVNZ in New Zealand.

“Based on extraordinary real-life stories, RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service is a powerful drama series that not only perfectly chronicles the ‘edge-of-your-seat’ emergencies our heroes attend, but also the sense of community that brings these lives together,” commented Claire Jago, EVP sales and acquisitions EMEA, Banijay Rights. “We’re extremely pleased with the widespread interest for this show, which we are sure will delight viewers worldwide.”

The programme received major production investment from SevenNetwork in association with Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund and the Regional Filming Fund.