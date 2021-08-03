BET+, which claims to be the preeminent streaming service for the US black audiences, is to take its slate TV shows, stage plays and other content from black creators to the VIZIO SmartCast platform.
A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, the on-demand commercial-free streaming service features new, exclusive originals premiering each month such as First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, The Family Business and American Gangster: Trap Queens from creators like Tracy Oliver, Tyler Perry and Carl Weber. It also has favourites like Martin, House of Payne and Being Mary Jane.
“We are excited for the launch of BET+, which offers SmartCast users access to BET+’s original series, specials, and thousands of hours of popular TV shows and exclusive content,” said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development at VIZIO commenting on the deal. “This addition to our line-up of premium apps aligns perfectly with our dedication to deliver content for every audience that can be enjoyed instantly on the big screen.”
BET+ will be joining a number of streaming services that already available on VIZIO SmartCast including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video
