Dispelling worries as to whether the Tokyo Olympics would amount to the massive draw other Games have always been, interim measurement figures from Discovery have shown unprecedented viewing engagement especially over digital platforms in Europe.
Discovery is presenting Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 50 markets in Europe featuring 11 national productions and coverage in 19 languages.
Data released by the company - covering the first nine full competition days of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, as well as the Opening Ceremony and the selected sports events held on 21-23 July - showed that in the opening week of the Olympic Games, Discovery saw record numbers visit its digital platforms in Europe with new digital subscriptions in the first week of the Games reaching double the total acquired around the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. During the first week, almost three-quarter of a billion streaming minutes of Olympics content were consumed on discovery+ and Eurosport subscription services nearly 18 times more than by the same stage of PyeongChang 2018.
Discovery also showed large linear TV audience share for its coverage across key markets. In Nordic territories markets where Discovery is presenting the Games free-to-air, shares were as high as 78% in Norway for the nation’s handball game versus Spain; and in Sweden it hit 67% for Sweden vs. Australia in football and 60% in swimming.
In all, looking at its free-to-air, pay-TV and digital/direct-to-consumer services across Europe, Discovery says more than 275 million viewers have watched the Games so far. Over 100 million of those have watched through Discovery’s coverage on TV and digital, and an additional 175 million more have watched the Games through Discovery’s sub-licence agreements with partner free-to-air broadcasters around Europe such as the BBC in the UK. Together this is said to represent 10% higher reach than PyeongChang 2018, and the average audience share of Discovery’s pay-TV channels has improved by more than 30%.
Eurosport.com and its multiple local market versions have also seen record breaking daily audiences, with three times higher reach as the same stage of PyeongChang 2018. Interest in the Olympics delivered a record month for Eurosport.com in July as 54 million unique users visited the platform.
Tokyo is Discovery’s first Olympic Summer Games and assessing the early audience indicators featuring the first 9 days of full competition, the broadcaster says the viewing figures underline the stories being told are driving significant interest and engagement among audiences.
“The Olympic Games is the biggest global event that goes far beyond sports and traditional sports audiences,” commented Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International, said: When we look back at the first week, it is clear the Olympics has brought new and different audiences to our platforms in impressive numbers. The Tokyo Games are seeing digital numbers never seen before, and we are thrilled that so many fans across Europe are watching the Games on discovery+ and Eurosport Player.”
Data released by the company - covering the first nine full competition days of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, as well as the Opening Ceremony and the selected sports events held on 21-23 July - showed that in the opening week of the Olympic Games, Discovery saw record numbers visit its digital platforms in Europe with new digital subscriptions in the first week of the Games reaching double the total acquired around the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. During the first week, almost three-quarter of a billion streaming minutes of Olympics content were consumed on discovery+ and Eurosport subscription services nearly 18 times more than by the same stage of PyeongChang 2018.
Discovery also showed large linear TV audience share for its coverage across key markets. In Nordic territories markets where Discovery is presenting the Games free-to-air, shares were as high as 78% in Norway for the nation’s handball game versus Spain; and in Sweden it hit 67% for Sweden vs. Australia in football and 60% in swimming.
In all, looking at its free-to-air, pay-TV and digital/direct-to-consumer services across Europe, Discovery says more than 275 million viewers have watched the Games so far. Over 100 million of those have watched through Discovery’s coverage on TV and digital, and an additional 175 million more have watched the Games through Discovery’s sub-licence agreements with partner free-to-air broadcasters around Europe such as the BBC in the UK. Together this is said to represent 10% higher reach than PyeongChang 2018, and the average audience share of Discovery’s pay-TV channels has improved by more than 30%.
Eurosport.com and its multiple local market versions have also seen record breaking daily audiences, with three times higher reach as the same stage of PyeongChang 2018. Interest in the Olympics delivered a record month for Eurosport.com in July as 54 million unique users visited the platform.
Tokyo is Discovery’s first Olympic Summer Games and assessing the early audience indicators featuring the first 9 days of full competition, the broadcaster says the viewing figures underline the stories being told are driving significant interest and engagement among audiences.
“The Olympic Games is the biggest global event that goes far beyond sports and traditional sports audiences,” commented Jean-Briac Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International, said: When we look back at the first week, it is clear the Olympics has brought new and different audiences to our platforms in impressive numbers. The Tokyo Games are seeing digital numbers never seen before, and we are thrilled that so many fans across Europe are watching the Games on discovery+ and Eurosport Player.”